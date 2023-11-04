STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoneham has established its Veterans Day Field of Honor for the fourth year, a tribute that organizers say keeps growing.

“Stoneham is unique in that we celebrate veterans week, not just Veterans Day,” said state Rep. Michael Day, who was on hand for a ceremony at the Field of Honor on Saturday. The salute to servicemembers features flags and the names of veterans.

State Sen. Jason Lewis was also at the ceremony, and said world events have added extra meaning to honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Conflicts in the Middle East Ukraine and elsewhere may seem distant but they affect many of our neighbors none more so than our military service members and their families who may receive orders to deploy at any time,” he said. “The men and women honored by each of these flags made the choice to serve others sometimes at great risk to themselves.”

‘Anyone who would like to tour the display is invited to walk through it, it’s open 24 hours a day until Nov. 12. Taps will be played each night at 5 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)