Fierce 8-alarm fire consumes a junkyard in Pepperell

PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several communities are working to contain an 8-alarm fire at a junkyard in Pepperell Friday afternoon.

Sky7 capturing video of huge plumes of black smoke rising into the air as firefighters work to contain the blaze on North Steet.

Three buildings on the property appear to be on fire.

Neighbors say they smelled the smoke and other fumes.

” The fumes were very strong. It smelled a lot like rubber and plastics burning,” resident Dona MacMillen said. “It looks like maybe the shop where they sell the used car parts out of was on fire.”

Crews said they are having some trouble with the fire hydrants.

No injuries have been reported.

It is unclear how the fire started.

