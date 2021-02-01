Fierce ocean waves, strong winds creating flood concerns along Mass. coast

PLUM ISLAND, Mass. (WHDH) — Fierce ocean waves and strong winds are creating flood concerns along the coast as Monday’s winter storm hammers Massachusetts.

Coastal communities on the North Shore, including Plum Island, could see 40 to 50 mph gusts during the height of the storm, in addition to snow and rain.

A coastal flood advisory will be in effect for Essex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Barnstable counties from 11 p.m. on Monday until 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Coastal flooding is expected along the North Shore from Marblehead northward along the coast to Newburyport.

The combination of high tides and large swells will result in flooding of some immediate coastal roads and some road closures are anticipated. Expect minor coastal flooding of some low-lying roadways as well.

