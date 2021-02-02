Fierce ocean waves, strong winds prompt flooding concern along Mass. coast

PLUM ISLAND, Mass. (WHDH) — Fierce ocean waves and strong winds are creating flooding concerns along the coast as a winter storm hammers Massachusetts.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. for Barnstable, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket, and Suffolk counties.

A 2- to 3-foot storm surge is expected around high tide at 3 p.m. with wind gusts reaching 40 to 60 mph.

Sandbags weighing 3,000 pounds were placed in parts of Plum Island to help protect homes near the ocean; however, some got knocked over or went missing during high tide at 2 a.m.

Ocean water could be seen rushing past the bags and into the streets but the tide has since receded.

For the latest forecast updates, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)