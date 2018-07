ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fierce, two-alarm fire broke out in Abington Thursday.

Abington and Rockland firefighters responded to 89 Central St. about 8:20 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Rockland Firefighters are on scene mutual aid at a 2nd alarm fire at 89 Central St. Abington. @AbingtonFDPIO pic.twitter.com/6YbJxKLmvl — ROCKLANDFIREFIGHTERS (@RocklandFire) July 19, 2018

