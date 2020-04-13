Fierce winds topple trees, rip down power lines across Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - A powerful storm packing fierce winds and rain is causing damage in many Bay State communities on Monday.

Nearly the entire state of Massachusetts is under a high wind warning. Scattered and widespread power outages are very likely.

In Scituate, whipping winds snapped trees and branches, prompting the closure of Common Street.

Common street in Scituate is closed at the moment #7news pic.twitter.com/Yu3sDU5nBB — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 13, 2020

Working in Scituate with high winds taking tree limbs down already #7news pic.twitter.com/apFtbXzlUE — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 13, 2020

In Arlington, fire officials reported trees and wires down around the town and urged the public to be careful while outside.

The Boston Fire Department said heavy winds are causing “multiple trees and power lines to be knocked down throughout the city.”

As of 1:30 p.m., there were more than 20,000 outages in Massachusetts, according to MEMA.

1:20PM: Numerous wind damage reports mainly along and south of the Mass Pike. Reminder: Please stay away from any down power lines! #7news pic.twitter.com/hfAwC9Fcdx — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) April 13, 2020

Click here for the latest weather updates.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)