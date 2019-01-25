Fierce winds topple trees, rip down power lines as storm blows through Bay State

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A powerful storm system that roared across Massachusetts on Thursday ripped down power lines, sent trees toppling onto cars and buildings, and knocked out power to thousands of Bay State residents.

Fire crews responding to a report of a tree down in the area of Bullough’s Park in Newton on Thursday found a Nissan sedan with a shattered windshield, crushed roof, and crumpled backend.

#NFD crews have responded to this tree that fell on a car. Fortunately this was a parked car, so no one was injured as a result. E-3 and C-2 are on scene. pic.twitter.com/kOMHAfHzxa — Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) January 24, 2019

No one was in the car when the tree came crashing down.

Video from the scene showed power lines draped on the vehicle and smoke billowing into the air.

A double-wide trailer being towed by a truck blew over onto a fire hydrant in Cambridge due to high winds.

No injuries but brutal winds creating a nasty mess on land boulevard in Cambridge #7News pic.twitter.com/A4TzEzMzHo — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 24, 2019

A gigantic tree was also knocked down in Marion. Branches and power lines blocked traffic on Bay Road for most of the day.

In Hopkinton, winds whipped around overhead traffic lights on South Street, leaving them all tangled and dangling in different directions.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic signals down South Street @ West Elm Street. Avoid the area, crews are working to repair the damage. Traffic is restricted in the area pic.twitter.com/rrGUULE66b — Hopkintonpolice (@Hopkintonpolice) January 24, 2019

Myrtle Street in Duxbury was completely blocked after a tree fell across the road. Wires were also torn down in the area.

A garage on Marshal Street was also destroyed by a downed tree.

A motorist on Lincoln Street was taken to the hospital after a falling tree smashed in the roof of their car.

DXFD transported a person who was traveling in this vehicle on Lincoln St when a tree fell on the vehicle to SSH. pic.twitter.com/8bi49tU5YB — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) January 24, 2019

DXFD on scene Marshal St with a tree down on a garage. Building inspector notified. We continue to see high wind gusts. #weather pic.twitter.com/a0HRYZN0KE — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) January 24, 2019

DXFD handling numerous calls for wires and trees down. This is on Myrtle St large tree and primaries down. Road impassable. #weather pic.twitter.com/v4KitlPFJX — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) January 24, 2019

The storm also wreaked havoc in Reading, where a tree fell and demolished a fence on Village Street.

Many streets in the town were rendered impassable due to floodwaters.

The nasty rain and wind storm produced downpours and gusts of nearly 90 mph throughout the day.

