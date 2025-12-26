BOSTON (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash that caused a vehicle to go up in flames in Boston on Friday morning is causing lengthy delays on Interstate 93 southbound.

Video shows flames ripping through a trailer on the side of I-93 in Dorchester around 7:30 a.m.

Crews have closed three lanes while they work to clear the scene, causing a mileslong traffic jam.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)