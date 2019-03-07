Fiery crash in O’Neill tunnel causes traffic delays

BOSTON (WHDH) - A fiery crash in the O’Neill Tunnel is causing a massive traffic backup for commuters making their way into Boston on Thursday.

State police say the crash on Interstate 93 northbound at Exit 26 temporarily reduced traffic through the tunnel to a single lane.

The fire has since been extinguished and the lanes have been reopened.

#MAtraffic update: All lanes open, I-93 NB in the O'Neil Tunnel. All assets clear. https://t.co/o7QtEO0gJg — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 7, 2019

#MAtraffic update: Only left lane still open, smoke has been cleared, cleanup in progress. Estimated 10-15 minutes to clear all lanes. https://t.co/1v2ObFbkRK — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 7, 2019

#MAtraffic Crash, I-93 NB, O'Neil tunnel at x.26. Only left lane open. One vehicle was on fire, is now extinguished. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 7, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)