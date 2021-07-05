SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are facing criminal charges in connection with a fiery DUI crash in Shrewsbury early Monday morning that left one person hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Quinsigamond Avenue around 2 a.m. found a gray 2017 Chevy Equinox overturned and on flames in the middle of the intersection, according to police. A damaged black 2015 Lexus RC350 was also located in the nearby Burger King parking lot.

The driver of the Equinox was extricated from the vehicle and taken to UMass Medical Center.

After locating a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson and a .380-caliber Glock handgun inside the Lexus, Leosol Vargas, 23, of Hopkinton, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, resulting in serious bodily injury, operating to endanger, and possession of narcotics; Benjamin Peterson, 22, of West Boylston, was arrested on charge of obstruction of justice, two counts of illegal storage of a firearm, and two counts of carrying a firearm while intoxicated.

No additional information was immediately available.

