HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A fiery crash in Harwich sent five teenagers to the hospital early Tuesday.

The crash occurred on Queen Anne’s Road.

According to the Harwich Fire Department, two individuals were transported from the scene via medflight with serious injuries and three were transported via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

All five were in the single car involved in the accident. Three are 18 years old and 2 are 17 years old.

The two medflighted from the scene are both female and were riding in the back of the car. A first responder reportedly had to place a tourniquet on one of their legs. The three other victims are all male.

