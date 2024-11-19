HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A fiery crash in Harwich sent several people to the hospital early Tuesday.

The crash occurred on Queen Anne’s Road. The car’s roof could be seen badly dented and the windshield was shattered.

According to the Harwich Fire Department, two individuals were transported from the scene via medflight with serious injuries and three were transported via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)