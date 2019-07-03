Fiery tractor-trailer crash caused by sneeze results in major backup on I-93 in NH

SANBORNTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A fiery crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire that police say occurred after a driver sneezed and veered off the road is causing major traffic delays Wednesday afternoon as travelers hit the road ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway in Sanbornton at mile marker 67.2 shut down all travel lanes after finding two tractor-trailers engulfed in flames, according to New Hampshire State Police.

A preliminary investigation suggests a tractor-trailer driven by Andre Cassidy, 61, of Windsor, Quebec, was traveling northbound when he sneezed, veered across the fog line, and struck a disabled tractor-trailer in the breakdown lane, police said.

One person suffered a minor injury.

Cassidy was ticketed for crossing a solid line.

Photos from the scene showed a thick plume of black smoke billowing into the air above two lanes of traffic that appeared to be backed up for miles.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a torched trailer resting in a ditch on the side of the highway.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and prepare for long delays.

No additional information was immediately available.

Update – I-93 NB in Sanbornton remains closed. Be prepared for delays and to be rerouted. #NHTraffic #TrafficAlert ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/x89pCBX9B2 — NHSP (@NH_StatePolice) July 3, 2019

