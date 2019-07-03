Fiery tractor-trailer crash causing major backup on I-93 in NH

SANBORNTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A fiery tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire is causing major traffic delays Wednesday afternoon as travelers hit the road ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway in Sanbornton at mile marker 67.2 shut down all travel lanes, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Photos from the scene showed a thick plume of black smoke billowing into the air above two lanes of traffic that appeared to be backed up for miles.

“Something blew up, have been stuck here for an hour and it’s still burning,” one woman in the traffic jam said in a tweet.

Police say traffic is being diverted at Exit 22.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and prepare for long delays.

No additional information was immediately available.

Update – I-93 NB in Sanbornton remains closed. Be prepared for delays and to be rerouted. #NHTraffic #TrafficAlert ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/x89pCBX9B2 — NHSP (@NH_StatePolice) July 3, 2019

