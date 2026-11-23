ZURICH (AP) — The United States will co-host another soccer World Cup in 2031, with the United Kingdom set to follow four years later.

FIFA on Monday confirmed the U.S. will co-host the 2031 Women’s World Cup in a regional project together with Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica. A UK-bid led by England was also ratified for the 2035 edition.

The winning candidates and FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised commercially successful tournaments and to reinvest all the profits in women’s soccer. The 2031 edition will be expanded to feature 48 teams for the first time, in line with the men’s World Cup.

“This will be the largest women’s sporting event in history,” the U.S. Soccer Federation president, Cindy Parlow Cone, told FIFA members in a pre-vote presentation at the governing body’s headquarters in Zurich. “Which means we have to deliver.”

The U.S.-led bid previously predicted tournament revenues of $4 billion, and Parlow Cone said after the FIFA decision that “if we do it right we probably will surpass that.”

There were no rival bids for either tournament, ensuring FIFA got what it wanted with the U.S. and England — two of the heavyweights of women’s soccer — spearheading the hosting of the first expanded tournaments.

The 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil will have 32 teams. The fast-growing tournament will now treble in size from the 16-team 2011 edition in Germany.

Cities must wait to see if FIFA picks them for World Cup duty

The U.S.-led 2031 project offers FIFA a choice of stadiums in 20 cities: 14 in the U.S., four in Mexico plus San José in Costa Rica and Kingston, Jamaica.

The United Kingdom bid includes England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales and offers a choice from 19 venues, including Wembley Stadium in London. The home

The two bids had been alone in the contest for the past 20 months and were approved Monday by acclamation in an online meeting of FIFA’s 211 member federations.

The U.S. previously hosted the Women’s World Cup alone in 1999 and 2003. It has won the tournament four times, including the first edition in 1991 in China — when it featured 12 teams — and at home in 1999.

England has never hosted a Women’s World Cup. The only time it hosted the men’s World Cup, in 1966, it won its only title.

Northern Ireland gets its chance for major tournament hosting role

Northern Ireland has plans to host games at Windsor Park in Belfast at a renovated 23,000-capacity stadium. That is big enough for a Women’s World Cup but not for the men’s European Championship.

Euro 2028 is being hosted by England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland, which has the 50,000-seat national soccer and rugby stadium in Dublin.

“We really look forward to bringing people to Belfast,” said Patrick Nelson, the Northern Irish soccer body’s chief executive said. “We will be able to tell the world what it is all about.”

Jamaica to stage the first World Cup games played in the Caribbean

Women’s soccer in Jamaica already has a good reputation, with standout forward Khadija “Bunny” Shaw starring for Manchester City and the national team finishing unbeaten above Brazil in their group at the 2023 World Cup.

The island’s soccer body president Michael Ricketts said Monday the team “will definitely be in” the 2031 tournament with an automatic entry as a co-host.

Jamaica’s addition to a long-expected U.S.-Mexico bid for 2031 took shape in talks in Sydney three years ago, Ricketts said.

U.S. Soccer’s Parlow Cone said “we have a responsibility to raise the boats of every country” in women’s soccer.

“I know first hand what hosting a Women’s World Cup can do,” said Parlow Cone, a starter on the 1999 title team, “and I wanted the same for throughout our region. It’s going to be transformative for us, but imagine what it will do for Jamaica for the Reggae Girlz to play in their home stadium in a World Cup match.”

A pair of double World Cup hosting awards with no rival bids

For the second time in less than two years, FIFA confirmed a double award of World Cup hosts without rival bids.

In December 2024, FIFA member federations rubber-stamped the unprecedented six-nation, three-continent bid for the men’s World Cup in 2030 from Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

That cleared the way for FIFA to also award the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia in a fast-track process that seemed designed to exclude other candidates.

Infantino greeted by some of his biggest critics

There were hugs on stage for Infantino from two FIFA vice presidents who have criticized him in recent weeks and supported moves to remove him from office. Infantino is campaigning against two opponents, Philippe Diallo of France and Kohzo Tashima of Japan, in the FIFA presidential election on March 18 in Morocco.

CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani of Canada and English Football Association leader Debbie Hewitt embraced the FIFA president when the winning bid teams were invited to make acceptance speeches.

“Thank for your trust and confidence,” Hewitt told FIFA voters watching online. “Together we will celebrate the power of women’s football, inspire the next generation and unite fans from every corner of the world.”

None of Infantino, Montagliani or Hewitt met with reporters at the FIFA compound Monday.

Montagliani is set to be re-elected unopposed in February to continue leading CONCACAF, Jamaica’s Ricketts said.

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