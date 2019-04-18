BOSTON (WHDH) - A fight broke out outside the House of Blues in Boston Wednesday night after rapper Kodak Black never showed up for his scheduled performance.

Boston police officers responding to the venue around 8:20 p.m. cleared the area of fans upset with the no-show rapper.

House of Blues apologized to the concertgoers, writing across their social media platforms, “With sincere apologies, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Kodak Black shows have been postponed.”

They added that new dates will be announced as soon as possible.

