MILWAUKEE (WHDH) — Chaos erupted in a Milwaukee courtroom after a woman was sentenced in connection to the death of a two-month-old girl in her care.

A scuffle broke out between family members and friends following the sentencing of 37-year-old Claudette Mitchell on Wednesday.

Authorities say the fight was likely sparked by Mitchell’s family not complying with a request to stay in court while the victim’s loved ones were leaving.

Mitchell was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to neglecting a child, resulting in death.

Authorities say the victim was found dead last year at Mitchell’s home daycare.

Two autopsies revealed the baby died from at least three blows to the head.

Mitchell told the court prior to her sentencing that she did not cause the child’s injuries but takes responsibility for what happened.

It’s unclear who specifically delivered those blows.

