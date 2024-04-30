FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fight broke out inside a Framingham courthouse Tuesday after a man already charged in connection with a deadly road rage incident in Hopkinton was arraigned on a new charge of murder.

Ryan Sweatt, 36, of Milford, previously appeared in court to face charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury after officials said he struck and killed 26-year-old Destini Decoff, of Milford, on April 4 in what prosecutors said was an apparent road rage incident.

Decoff was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. She died three days later.

In addition to the assault and battery charge, Sweatt was arraigned on a charge of operating to endanger, and a marked lanes violation. The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office announced the added murder charge on Monday night.

Come Tuesday, emotions ran high in a hallway outside a courtroom in Framingham District Court as several people got into a shoving match after Sweatt’s murder arraignment.

Cameras captured the tense moments as court officers and Framingham police personnel worked to separate the two sides.

Sweatt was being held without bail Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking outside the courthouse Decoff’s mother shared her thoughts.

“I didn’t expect for their family to come after us,” said Tracey Decoff. “You wouldn’t think that way because we didn’t do anything — they did. And as soon as we walked in, they were staring at us as if we did something to them.”

“They killed my daughter,” Decoff said.

No information was immediately available regarding any arrests related to the fight in the courthouse.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)