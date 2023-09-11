DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Dedham are investigating after a brawl broke out outside of a court house, shortly after a plea deal was reached in the case of a teenager’s 2021 drowning death.

A trial was expected to get underway regarding the death of 17-year-old Alonzo Polk, but plans changed after a plea deal was reached involving retired Massachusetts State Police Captain James Coughlin and his wife, Leslie.

Both had previously pleaded not guilty to charges related to the death of Polk, who died during a graduation party at the couple’s home on Netta Road on June 6, 2021.

Jury selection for the trial was slated to start soon, but late on Monday morning, it was announced that a plea deal had been worked out, with both Coughlins pleading guilty to furnishing liquor to a person under 21.

The two received a three-year suspended sentence while a charge of reckless endangerment was continued without a finding.

“They both pled to sufficient facts on reckless endangerment of a child, which is a continuation without a finding and count two, the furnishing [of] alcohol, they pled guilty to that charge, so we don’t have more additional statements at this time,” the couple’s attorney, Thomas Barnico, told 7NEWS.

Police say it was as Coughlin and a friend were leaving the court house that they were attacked.

“At approximately 10:38 a.m., an officer in the area of Dedham District Court observed and reported a physical altercation taking place in the street,” the Dedham Police Department stated on social media. “Several officers already in the area along with Court Personnel and others intervened to stop the altercation and restore order.”

An ambulance was called to the scene, but both men declined treatment.

No arrests were made at the time of the incident, with details on any suspect(s) not released by authorities.

Polk’s family declined to speak with 7NEWS on camera about what happened outside the court house when reached for a response.

Dedham police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the altercation call the police department at 781-326-1212.

