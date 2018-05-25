Fight erupts aboard American Airlines flight

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) – A fight broke out between two passengers aboard an American Airlines flight headed to Miami.

Bill Bolduc, a witness and passenger, captured the fight that took place on a plane that departed from Saint Croix Wednesday morning.

“You could sense that the tension was increasing, so I just decided to use my iPhone in case something were to happen,” said Bolduc.

The fight began because of one unruly passenger during the food and beverage service, according to Bolduc.

“He was asking for more beer and more alcohol,” he said.

A flight attendant can be heard on the video saying, “Please sit down. I’m not bringing you anymore beers.”

The passenger’s request was denied, at which point the situation started heading south and another passenger got involved to help out.

Once the fight ended between the two, witnesses said the instigator’s actions didn’t improve.

“Hitting the chair, swearing, yelling at other passengers, spitting at people at some point,” said Bolduc.

Efforts to calm the unruly passenger went on for more than an hour.

News of the fight has now turned into an unsettling story for people about to take flight.

“That’s preposterous,” said Paul George. “I’m actually going on an American Airlines flight right now, so that’s kind of uncomfortable.”

But Bolduc said passengers should actually find comfort in how well the flight crew responded.

“Calm under pressure. It was very impressive,” said Bolduc. “The situation could have been even worse.”

American Airlines released a statement that said, “We thank our crew of flight 1293 for taking care of our customers after a passenger caused a disruption. We are proud of the work they do every day.”

The flight eventually landed safely in Miami.

Miami-Dade Police were waiting for the unruly passenger, who has now been turned over to the FBI.

It’s not clear if the man will face charges.

