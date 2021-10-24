FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River community members gathered earlier this week for a candlelight vigil honoring 14-year-old David Almond, who died after being found severely malnourished in his father’s apartment last year.

John Almond, 33, and his live-in girlfriend Jacyln Marie Coleman, 26, are charged with second degree murder in connection with David’s death.

They pleaded not guilty and were held without bail at their Superior Court arraignment in April.

David, who has autism, was found emaciated, bruised and unresponsive at the couple’s Fall River apartment and was taken to the hospital where he died, according to authorities.

Two other children also lived in the apartment, including one of David’s triplet brothers, and a 3-year-old boy who is John Almond and Coleman’s biologial child.

Neighbor David Almeida hopes the vigil helped honor David Almond’s legacy and bring awareness to the case.

“The father and the girlfriend might get a light sentence and I want them to know the community does still care and we did not forget,” said Almeida. “We’re going to fight for justice.”

Almond and Coleman are due back in court next month.

