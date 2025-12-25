CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a fight broke out at a gathering in Cambridge early Christmas morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported fight on Howard Street around 3:20 a.m. found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Cambridge police. Both were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

People who live in the neighborhood say that type of violence is rare.

“Shocked, slightly disturbed, concerned, because it’s so close right?” said one neighbor.

“I think there have been a couple incidents in the last decade really,” said another neighbor. “My hope is that it’s an isolated incident. Cambridge in general is tremendously safe. It’s a terrible thing to happen though. I’m sure its enormously disruptive though to this family’s lives and for that I feel very badly.”

A preliminary investigation suggests the altercation occurred at a gathering inside a house and there is no broader threat to the public, police said.

