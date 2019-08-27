Fight over beach towel sparked massive 40-person brawl at water park

(WHDH) — A man was critically injured on Sunday when two families feuding over a beach towel escalated into a massive brawl involving about 40 people.

The Sacramento Bee reports Christopher Neves, 35, of Modesto, California, was taken to an area hospital after Cal Expo’s Raging Waters was shut down early due to the violent fracas.

The two families, each with 15 to 20 members, started going toe-to-toe when a member of one family claimed the other family took a beach towel that didn’t belong to them, the Cal Expo Police Department told the newspaper.

“It started over a beach towel,” said Everest Robillard, chief of police. “One family getting angry because of profanities being said in front of children.”

After officers broke up the brawl around 3:30 p.m., Neves was reportedly found unconscious but first responders were able to help him regain his heartbeat.

Police say alcohol was a factor in the fight.

An investigation is ongoing.

