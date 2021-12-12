ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Massachusetts high school hockey player who was seriously hurt on the ice during a game earlier this year has returned to the rink as a member of the team’s coaching staff.

AJ Quetta, a Bishop Feehan High School graduate, joined the varsity hockey team’s coaching staff as an assistant, whose primary responsibilities will encompass working with the forwards, assisting with breaking down practice and game film for the team, brand building, and program communication.

“I couldn’t be more happy and blessed that this opportunity came by so quickly. I just love the people I know,” Quetta said.

Quetta suffered a serious spinal cord injury when he crashed headfirst into the boards in a game against Pope Francis in Springfield on Jan. 26.

“I had a rough start to 2021, but 10 months later from that day…I never saw myself being involved and doing what I’m doing now,” the hockey coach said. “I’m just living day by day and having the most fun I can have. I’m not gonna let nothing hold me back.”

Bishop Feehan’s head coach David Franzona says Quetta has already made a valuable addition to the team’s coaching staff.

“He’s doing an unbelievable job. His hockey accruements speak for itself,” said Franzona.

Players also expressed gratitude for the new coaching staff addition, saying Quetta helps boost the team’s spirits.

“It’s great to have him up there keeping our spirits high. Everything we do is for him,” said player Ryan D’Amato. “He’s fighting hard every day so the [least] we can do is fight hard for him.”

