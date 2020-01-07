AUSTIN, Texas (WHDH) — A Texas filmmaker who bought a VCR player more than a year ago recently found a sentimental tape inside.

Jim McKay bought the VCR at a Goodwill in Austin and later found a VHS tape inside titled, “Tyree Learns to Walk.”

The tape was dated back to 1994 and showed a baby taking his first steps.

McKay sought out to find the owners of the VHS tape.

“It was magical. It tore me up. I’m a dad too, I get it,” he said. “I saw that smile on dad’s face and his reaction was very real.”

McKay took to social media over the weekend and by Sunday night he found Tyree, who is now 25 years old.

Tyree told McKay that his mother had seen the story on the news.

McKay plans to send the video to Tyree very soon.

