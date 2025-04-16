BOSTON (WHDH) - Filmmaker Ken Burns is in Massachusetts to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the start of the Revolutionary War.

Burns was honored with the Old North Church’s Third Lantern Award on Wednesday. The award recognizes people who embody the values of leadership, courage, hope, tenacity, and active citizenship.

The documentarian spoke about approaching his historical storytelling with faith.

“The faith we started out with was about trying to deeply understand what was required for our country to come together. It was about a belief and ideals that so-called ordinary people could share,” Burns said.

“Faith is also recognizing that there is something bigger than yourself that connects you to others, but also those in our past, and perhaps our connection allows us to better articulate our dreams for the future,” he continued.

The Third Lantern Award is named after the lantern signals the church used 250 years ago to warn colonists that British troops were coming by sea.

A preview of Burns’ new documentary, “The American Revolution,” will be shown to ticketed guests Wednesday evening at Boston Symphony Hall.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)