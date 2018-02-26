(WHDH) — Filmmaker and comedian Kevin Smith is lucky to be alive after surviving a major heart attack Sunday.

Smith was set to perform two stand up shows at a theater in California.

After the first show, he cancelled the second one because he felt sick.

It turns out he had a massive “widow-maker” heart attack.

He said doctors told him one of the arteries in his heart was 100 percent blocked and if he had not come in, he would have died.

