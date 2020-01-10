Filmmaker proposes to girlfriend during screening of ‘Sleeping Beauty’ remake at Brookline theater

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A filmmaker surprised his girlfriend with a princess proposal at the popular Coolidge Corner Theater in Brookline.

Lee Loechler knew he wanted to propose to his girlfriend, Sthuthi David, by using her favorite movie, “Sleeping Beauty,” so he enlisted the help of an animator, who placed them in the film.

Loechler then rented out a screening room in the Brookline theater for the big moment and invited family and friends to join.

To throw David off, he posted an online forum to find seat fillers for the theater so she wouldn’t notice who was in the audience.

David actually heard about the screening and unknowingly invited Loechler to see the movie.

David and Loechler took their seats in the front row and the movie began to play.

She appeared confused as the two characters on the screen did not resemble Princess Aurora or Prince Phillip.

The animated version of Loechler pulled out a ring on screen before “tossing” it to the real Loechler in the audience.

Loechler then went down on one knee and proposed to David, who said yes.

The marquee outside the movie theater read, “Congratulations Sthuthi and Lee.”

