ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - With thousands of leases turning over in Boston and more than 50,000 students moving into the city, the annual tradition of Allston Christmas marks a busy time. But, it was not a pleasant experience for everyone.

Declan Duffy and his five roommates expected to move into a clean apartment for their sophomore year at Boston University. What they found were broken windows, holes in the walls and used cigarettes left behind.

“We were embarrassed to show our parents this property,” he said. “I’m disgusted, to be honest.”

Their parents were able to get the attention of Mayor Kim Janey and some Inspectional Services employees who were across the street from where the students were moving in, holding a news conference.

“If you were to go in there, it’s out of control. They didn’t move out,” said parent Lisa Kasabach. “It’s filthy everywhere.”

ISD and the Boston Fire Department found serious problems in the apartment, like a charcoal grill built into the wall which they say is a serious fire hazard.

Jessica Thomas who works for the ISD said the property manager and landlord should have looked at the apartment before the new tenants arrived. She said they will be cited for violations.

“Unsanitary conditions to be honest,” she explained. “No smoke detectors. We saw trash, a lot of stuff leftover.”

The students are starting their classes in under 12 hours but for now, they say they have other things on their minds.

Boston inspectional services told 7NEWS there will be a hearing to discuss whether the home needs to be condemned.

The tenants will be in a hotel tonight while the property manager looks for a new place for the students to live.



