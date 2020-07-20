‘Fin sighting’ prompts temporary closure of Duxbury Beach to swimming

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A fin spotted by a lifeguard prompted officials to order Duxbury Beach closed to swimmers for an hour on Monday, police said.

The Duxbury Police Department said in a tweet that the fin sighting occurred around noon near the pedestrian walk on resident beach and that the area would be closed to swimming for one hour.

No additional information was immediately released.

