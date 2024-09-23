NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The final bull that escaped from a rodeo at Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro Sunday was captured Monday evening.

It was one of eight bulls that made a dash for freedom, jumping a fence and following one another through local neighborhoods.

“I looked out the window real quick and I thought I saw a horse, and it kind of seemed odd, so I went outside and I realized there were six bulls coming down the street. And they immediately turned, went into the backyard, but I grabbed the kids real quick and the dogs, brought them in the house,” said Chris Mooney.

The rodeo was being held in the parking lot of the mall.

The last bull was wrangled into a trailer at around 8 p.m. Monday. Cell phone video shows the moment the bull charged a man who was trying to coax the animal into the trailer.

While one of the eight bulls was caught quickly, the other seven got away. It looks like a pack of six stayed together in the neighborhood and a seventh separated. The pack of six was eventually corralled.

“It was scary but at the same time, the bulls didn’t seem anything. They were just kind of lost, it seemed like. I think they were just scared. They went in the backyard, they literally stayed in the furthest corner. They just stood there until everyone else came,” Mooney said.

Residents said they saw two men with lassos and a pickup truck with a large trailer looking for their bull.

North Attleboro authorities told 7News they were not actively involved in the search Monday. They said it was up to the rodeo staff to find the last missing bull.

Rodeo staff declined to comment on the chase.

