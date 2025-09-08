ALLENSTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - Investigators in New Hampshire said a DNA discovery helped them identify the final child victim in a 40-year-old murder case.

Advancements in genetic genealogy identified Rea Rasmussen as the fourth victim in the Bear Brook murders. She was the daughter of Terry Rasmussen, the suspect in the murders.

He died in prison in 2010.

The investigation will now shift to searching for Pepper Reed, the mother of Rea and the wife of Terry.

Reed disappeared in the late 1970s and is believed to have also been a victim.

In 2019, the other three victims were identified as Marlyse Honeychurch and her young daughters Marie Vaughn and Sarah McWaters.

