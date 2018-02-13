NEEDHAM, MA (WHDH) — A funeral will be held for Talia Newfield Tuesday, one of two teens hit and killed by a car in Needham over the weekend.

Newfield’s family visited the memorial for their 16-year-old daughter and her best friend, 17-year-old Adrienne Garrido, Monday.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident that happened Saturday night.

Newfield’s father said that his family wants answers about what happened.

“We don’t understand what happened. We don’t understand how two beautiful young women can get taken from us in the space of about 20 feet on a clear evening on a flat, straight street,” said Craig Newfield.

Police said they believe it will be several more weeks before there are any developments in the investigation.

