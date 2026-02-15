NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - The final firefighter injured in a fire in Nashua, New Hampshire earlier this month has been released from the hospital and is back with his family, officials said.

Nashua, New Hampshire Fire Chief Steven Buxton said the firefighter, who was injured in a fire that caused a massive explosion at a mental health facility on Amherst Street on Feb. 2, was released Sunday afternoon.

In a statement, Buxton said, “Nashua Fire Department is very thankful for the support of the community during his recovery. Chief Buxton is particularly thankful for the staff at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center for their tremendous care and support.”

