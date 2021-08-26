BOSTON (WHDH) - The fifth and final pair of winners in the state’s “Mass VaxMillions” giveaway will be announced Thursday.

One vaccinated person 18 years of age and older will win $1 million and a vaccinated person between the ages 12 and 17 years old will get a $300,000 scholarship.

A Lowell woman and a student from Rockland were the winners of the state’s fourth giveaway last week.

People from Attleboro, Reading, Billerica, Norwood, Weymouth, and Chelsea have also won.

There has been one resident who missed out on a $1M Vaxmillions Giveaway prize after failing to respond within 24 hours of when their name was drawn.

The giveaway was only open to fully vaccinated residents.

