NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife, appeared in court Monday for a final pre-trial hearing with jury selection slated to begin on Tuesday.

Walshe appeared to smile and wave at his mother as he entered court on Monday. As of Monday, Walshe’s mother Diana is not on the witness list but discussion in court consisted of if she will be added or not.

Attorneys and the judge discussed the evidence in the case.

“What is the video of?” the judge asked.

“Its her with her three children on a rug in the living room of the home,” prosecutor Greg Connor said.

“And why is it important?”

“An identical rug was found in the dumpster outside the defendant’s mother’s home,” Connor said.

Other topics brought up range from details about internet searches Walshe made. The prosecutor said they show he knew about his wife’s affair, the defense said they’re inflammatory.

“It wasn’t just cheating wife. It was cheating wife has threesome and gets impregnated,” defense attorney Kelli Porges said.

The prosecution also mentioned they’d like to bring a special investigator to the stand that Diana had hired. The defense said there was no evidence that Walshe hired the investigator or cared about the results.

On Friday, a judge ruled Walshe was competent to stand trial after it was delayed for a hearing.

Walshe is accused of killing and dismembering his wife Ana in January, 2023. Prosecutors say her body has never been found.

