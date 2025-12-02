FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Final preparations underway ahead of an expected messy wintery mix Tuesday, with areas north and west of Boston potentially seeing significant snowfall.

A few dozen schools are closing or conducting early dismissals because of the storm.

With rain and snow making a mean combination, the evening commute is expected to be affected.

On Monday, drivers were stocking up on shovels, ice melt, and more to get ready for a slow go on the roads.

Plow drivers spent the day making sure their equipment was snow ready for anything that hits the highways and at grocery stores from Leominster to Littleton, it was time to defrost the storm shopping lists.

