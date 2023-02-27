WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Winter weather bearing down on New England had residents scrambling Monday to make final preparations as updated forecasts call for up to eight inches of snow falling in some locations.

“We just need to make sure we’re prepared,” Dylan Deotte told 7NEWS.

In Worcester, customers were buying rock salt Monday. Snow supplies including items such as shovels were also flying off store shelves at Barrows Hardware, where store owner Brian Barrows said he was happy to see the registers ringing.

“That’s good,” Barrows said. “We need the business.”

DPW crews have also been making final preparations around the region, stockpiling mountains of salt while bracing for a long-duration storm and a longer week of wintry weather.

At local supermarkets, no panic buttons were being pushed Monday. Customers were still snagging last minute items, though.

Snow beginning Monday night is expected to bring some of the highest snow totals to date this winter in some parts of Massachusetts.

Coastal areas are expected to get one to three inches of snow while the I-95 corridor could see between three and five inches. Snow totals in much of the state outside I-495 are expected to range between five and eight inches, with some of the highest accumulation in parts of Worcester County.

Snow is expected to arrive around 11 p.m. Monday, lingering through the day Tuesday.

The Tuesday morning commute will likely be most affected by the storm.

The city of Worcester was among communities to declare a parking ban ahead of the storm on Monday. Worcester’s ban will take effect at midnight.

View our latest weather blog for updates. To view the list of school closures and delays, click here.

