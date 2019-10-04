Final report details Mass. RMV’s immense failure to oversee out of state violations in wake of NH motorcycle tragedy

BOSTON (WHDH) - Over three months after the horrific Randolph, New Hampshire crash that claimed the lives of seven members of a New England motorcycle club, change is finally in the cards.

Independent investigators dropped the final 100-plus page report surrounding issues with the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles Friday afternoon. The findings slamming RMV leaders and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation board of directors for allowing so many accused drunk drivers to slip through the cracks.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is accused of causing that crash. He was behind the wheel of a flatbed truck even though he had been arrested on drunk driving charges in Connecticut the month before.

A firm hired to investigate found that an RMV employee briefly reviewed the notification from Connecticut but did not change Zhukovskyy’s record. It says the worker wasn’t trained to add convictions and didn’t bring the case to anyone else’s attention

In fact, thousands of similar notifications from other states were found that the RMV didn’t touch for years.

Friday’s report found that the RMV lacked operational control of its driver’s license system, failed to prioritize or properly oversee the process for handling out of state violations and that the Mass. DOT board of directors did not focus enough attention on this issue either.

The scandal led to the resignation of former RMV head Erin Deveney and the firing of another top official.

The report notes that the registry is still working to process the backlog of paper notifications.

Thousands of drivers have already had their licenses suspended as a result.

