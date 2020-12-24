Final ride: Beloved Rockland bus driver’s casket carried on school bus

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - After she died earlier this month, a beloved Rockland school bus driver took one last ride on the bus.

Gerry Demeo drove a school bus in Rockland for 37 years, and when she died at the age of 90 the funeral home chartered a bus to escort her casket along her old bus route.

Demeo’s daughter said she loved the students that she drove — along with their pets.

“She knew everyone’s name that she drove, and their dogs’ names, she carried dog bones,” said Chickie Demeo. “It was all about making the kids happy.”

And Gerry Demeo pre-planned her funeral 10 years ago to include one more bus — a yellow school bus casket.

