WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The future home of the Boston Red Sox minor league team will mark a major milestone Thursday with the placement of the ballpark’s last steel beam.

The final beam of Polar Park in Worcester is set to be installed at 10:30 a.m., followed by a ceremony to celebrate the build.

“To get this final steel beam put in place, it’s a significant milestone on the journey to Polar Park,” Worcester Red Sox President Charles Steinberg said.

Construction had come to a stop for about seven weeks earlier this year due to the coronavirus.

Despite the delay, Steinberg says Polar Park is still on schedule to open in April 2021.

“You get things done working together,” he said. “Despite the wicked curveballs, you still keep your eye on the prize and march forward.”

Steinberg added that the park will have a much different feel to it even though it will have the same 10,000-fan capacity as the team’s old home in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

“It’s a distinctly urban ballpark,” he said. “In a city that is full of steel and brick, here is a steel structure, but with a green oasis.”

The big city move was announced back in August 2018.

