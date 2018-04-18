Final trailer for ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ released

(WHDH) — Buckle up! The final trailer for the upcoming “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” movie was released Wednesday and it looks epic.

The summer flick will feature plenty of explosions, the iconic Tyrannosaurus and genetically-engineered Velociraptors, among other things.

The movie takes place four years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park. Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt.

Grady and Dearing encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinosaurs while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet.

The movie hits theaters on June 22.

Watch the trailer below:

