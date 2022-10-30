MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Loved ones and community members will hold a vigil for 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery on Sunday as her father now faces charges in connection with her 2019 death and disappearance.

Organized by the “United to Find Harmony Montgomery” group, attendees have been asked to wear pink or purple and bring ribbons in memory of the child, who was killed nearly three years ago.

The 2 p.m. vigil at Stark Park in Manchester, New Hampshire, is slated to be the final vigil for Harmony held by the group, according to its official event page on Facebook.

Montgomery’s mother Crystal Sorey attended in costume as her daughters favorite character.

“Her whole room was Minnie Mouse, she had a 4 foot Minnie Mouse doll in her room. Pretty much every Halloween, she wanted to be Minnie Mouse or a mermaid,” Sorey said. “I wanted to come here like this to represent something that makes her happy, you know? Minnie Mouse really made her happy.”

Court documents recently revealed new details about the case. They showed that Harmony’s stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, admitted to police in June that Harmony’s father Adam Montgomery killed her in December 2019. Police charged him earlier this month with those same allegations.

According to paperwork from a separate case, Kayla Montgomery told police her husband instructed her on multiple occasions to lie to police and follow a specific cover story, and that everything would be fine if she stuck to that story.

She is also facing charges related to Harmony’s disappearance. She was arrested for claiming welfare money for her stepdaughter during the time she was missing.

Harmony was last seen in 2019, but was not reported missing until 2021. Despite not finding her body, this summer, investigators said they believed she had been murdered in 2019.

