Finance website ranks 29 retailers offering biggest discounts on Black Friday

(WHDH) — Want to score the best deals this Black Friday without waiting in long, agonizing lines? WalletHub has ranked the retailers offering the biggest discounts for this year’s unofficial shopping holiday.
RELATED: Walmart’s massive Black Friday ad is jam-packed with doorbuster deals on Apple products, electronics
The personal-finance website surveyed nearly 8,000 deals from 29 of the biggest retailers’ 2019 Black Friday ad scans to identify the stores offering the best discounts in various product categories such as “appliances,” “jewelry,” and “toys.”
WalletHub found that the overall average discount for Black Friday is 40 percent.
“Consumers should aim for this discount amount or higher to avoid Black-Friday traps,” Wallethub advised shoppers.
The survey also found that the “apparel and accessories” category has the biggest share of discounted items, 22.80 percent of all offers, whereas the “consumer packaged goods” category has the smallest at 3.04 percent.
RELATED: Target reveals ‘biggest’ Black Friday advertisement ever, featuring thousands of deals
Stage Stores emerged with the highest overall discount rate at 69.83 percent. Ace Hardware has the lowest at 11.77 percent.
Wallethub’s best places to shop on Black Friday are as follows:
- Stage – 69.8 percent average discount
- Belk – 66.9 percent average discount
- Bealls Florida – 62.6 percent average discount
- JCPenney – 61 percent average discount
- Kohl’s – 57.1 percent average discount
- New York & Company – 56.3 percent average discount
- Dick’s Sporting Goods – 52.3 percent average discount
- Kmart – 51.8 percent average discount
- Sears – 49.2 percent average discount
- Fred Meyer – 47.1 percent average discount
- Macy’s – 46.1 percent average discount
- BJ’s – 39.3 percent average discount
- Lenovo – 38.6 percent average discount
- Meijer – 38.5 percent average discount
- HP – 37.4 percent average discount
- Nordstrom – 36.9 percent average discount
- Office Depot and OfficeMax – 36.6 percent average discount
- Staples – 34.7 percent average discount
- Walmart – 34.3 percent average discount
- Target – 34.3 percent average discount
- Academy Sports + Outdoors – 31.8 percent average discount
- Best Buy – 29.5 percent average discount
- Dell Home – 28.6 percent average discount
- Big Lots – 27.9 percent average discount
- Amazon – 25.4 percent average discount
- Harbor Freight – 22.8 percent average discount
- Costco – 21.3 percent average discount
- True Value – 20.8 percent average discount
- Ace Hardware – 11.8 percent average discount
For more information on Wallethub’s survey, click here.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)