Finance website ranks 29 retailers offering biggest discounts on Black Friday

(WHDH) — Want to score the best deals this Black Friday without waiting in long, agonizing lines? WalletHub has ranked the retailers offering the biggest discounts for this year’s unofficial shopping holiday.

The personal-finance website surveyed nearly 8,000 deals from 29 of the biggest retailers’ 2019 Black Friday ad scans to identify the stores offering the best discounts in various product categories such as “appliances,” “jewelry,” and “toys.”

WalletHub found that the overall average discount for Black Friday is 40 percent.

“Consumers should aim for this discount amount or higher to avoid Black-Friday traps,” Wallethub advised shoppers.

The survey also found that the “apparel and accessories” category has the biggest share of discounted items, 22.80 percent of all offers, whereas the “consumer packaged goods” category has the smallest at 3.04 percent.

Stage Stores emerged with the highest overall discount rate at 69.83 percent. Ace Hardware has the lowest at 11.77 percent.

Wallethub’s best places to shop on Black Friday are as follows:

Stage – 69.8 percent average discount

Belk – 66.9 percent average discount

Bealls Florida – 62.6 percent average discount

JCPenney – 61 percent average discount

Kohl’s – 57.1 percent average discount

New York & Company – 56.3 percent average discount

Dick’s Sporting Goods – 52.3 percent average discount

Kmart – 51.8 percent average discount

Sears – 49.2 percent average discount

Fred Meyer – 47.1 percent average discount

Macy’s – 46.1 percent average discount

BJ’s – 39.3 percent average discount

Lenovo – 38.6 percent average discount

Meijer – 38.5 percent average discount

HP – 37.4 percent average discount

Nordstrom – 36.9 percent average discount

Office Depot and OfficeMax – 36.6 percent average discount

Staples – 34.7 percent average discount

Walmart – 34.3 percent average discount

Target – 34.3 percent average discount

Academy Sports + Outdoors – 31.8 percent average discount

Best Buy – 29.5 percent average discount

Dell Home – 28.6 percent average discount

Big Lots – 27.9 percent average discount

Amazon – 25.4 percent average discount

Harbor Freight – 22.8 percent average discount

Costco – 21.3 percent average discount

True Value – 20.8 percent average discount

Ace Hardware – 11.8 percent average discount

