FinanceBuzz is looking to pay a person who has recently gotten out of a relationship $1,100 to listen to 24 hours of heartbreak-inspired songs.

The hired “DJ of Heartbreak” will generate playlists for each of the five stages of grief after a breakup — denial, anger, relapse, depression, and acceptance.

People can apply for the position through Jan. 31 by filling out an application here.

The chosen candidate will be selected by Feb. 2 and contacted via email.

They will have from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6 to complete the assignment.

