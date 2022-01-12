(WHDH) — A financial website is hoping to turn someone’s heartbreak into cash.

FinanceBuzz is looking to pay a person who has recently gotten out of a relationship $1,100 to listen to 24 hours of heartbreak-inspired songs.

The hired “DJ of Heartbreak” will generate playlists for each of the five stages of grief after a breakup — denial, anger, relapse, depression, and acceptance.

People can apply for the position through Jan. 31 by filling out an application here.

The chosen candidate will be selected by Feb. 2 and contacted via email.

They will have from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6 to complete the assignment.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox