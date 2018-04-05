Tony Finau reacts after hitting a hole in one on the seventh hole during the par three competition at the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tony Finau injured his left ankle celebrating a hole-in-one during the Par-3 Tournament at the Masters and then seemingly popped it back into place.

Finau flew the back of the seventh green Wednesday on the Par-3 course at Augusta National and spun it back into the hole for an ace. He started running toward the hole to celebrate, then turned and backpedaled before landing awkwardly on his left ankle. He dropped to one knee and ended up pushing the joint back into place.

Finau, ranked No. 34 in the world, ended up withdrawing from the event but stuck around for the final two holes. He gingerly walked to a golf cart and was driven off the course.

Tom Watson won the exhibition at 6 under, one shot better than Tommy Fleetwood and Thomas Pieters.

Jack Nicklaus’ grandson, who was caddying for the six-time Masters winner, made a hole-in-one at No. 9.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)