Find out which countries are welcoming US tourists back

(CNN) — Once one of the world’s most powerful travel documents, the might of the US passport has shriveled during the Covid-19 pandemic. With US coronavirus cases over the 9.2 million mark and climbing, many nations continue to view America with trepidation.

The European Union has omitted the United States from its list of countries whose tourists may visit. Americans still can’t vacation in their neighbor to the north, Canada, nor head to many Asian favorites such as Japan.

While most US travelers are staying close to home, some still want to go abroad. For those people, there are still popular vacation options such as Mexico, Ireland and South Korea.

Whether travel to open international destinations is responsible or advisable is up to you. Remember that rules can change at any time. Rules violations might involve stiff fines or even jail time. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US State Department provide Covid-19 risk assessments by country.

What follows is a list of countries, in alphabetical order, where it’s still possible for US passport holders to go for a vacation:

Albania

Set on the gorgeous Adriatic Sea, Albania is open. The US Embassy website states that while there’s no Covid-19 test requirements or quarantine, you can expect a health screening.

Anguilla

NEW: This British territory in the Caribbean is accepting international visitors. You must be pre-approved; click here to start the process and read up on Covid-19 testing requirements. The United States is considered a high-risk nation by most places, so Americans might be far down the list.

Antigua and Barbuda

US travelers 12 and older to Antigua and Barbuda “arriving by air must present a negative Covid-19-RT-PCR (real time polymerase chain reaction) test result, taken within seven days of their flight,” according to the country’s tourism website.

Visitors are subject to monitoring by health officials for 14 days and another Covid-19 test may be required, which could mean quarantining while waiting for the result. Masks are required in public spaces.

The Bahamas

UPDATE: Visitors to these sun-kissed islands must have a negative Covid-19 PCR test result no more than five days old before arrival. Once you have the negative result, you can apply for Bahamas Travel Health Visa here. Updates and additional requirements can be found on the islands’ travel website.

Bangladesh

US citizens may travel to this culturally rich South Asian nation. The US Embassy in Bangladesh says you must have a medical certificate with English translation stating you’re negative for Covid-19, with the test taken within 72 hours of travel. You must also “home quarantine” for 14 days even with a negative test.

Barbados

US citizens must complete an online form and submit 24 hours before travel, the US Embassy reports. You must present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test result, taken within 72 hours of arrival. As the US is designated a high-risk country, you must still quarantine at an approved hotel or resort until you get a second test and negative result. Find out more at the Visit Barbados website.

Belarus

While in the midst of mass protests, the borders of Belarus are open to Americans. There are no restrictions on entry, although passengers should expect temperature checks at Minsk National Airport.

Bermuda

UPDATE: Bermuda requires each inbound passenger 10 and older to apply for travel authorization at the cost of $75 per adult and $30 for flight crew and children 9 and younger. Visitors who do not have a negative Covid-19 PCR test result will not be given authorization to travel to Bermuda.

Upon arrival, passengers must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken no more than seven days before departure. More tests are required on days 4, 8 and 14 of your visit. Be sure you read all the extensive requirements before you go.

Brazil

UPDATE: While Brazil maintains a “Level 4 Travel Advisory (Do Not Travel) due to Covid-19” by the US State Department, its borders are open to US visitors. Neither a negative Covid-19 test result nor a quarantine is required.

Cambodia

If you have $2,000 and want a Cambodian adventure, it’s a real option. Rules are stringent. You must possess a negative Covid-19 test result taken with 72 hours of arrival. You must also take two more Covid-19 tests — on arrival and day 13 of a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Colombia

All arriving passengers to Colombia should have a negative result from a Covid-19 PCR test taken no more than 96 hours before departing. No quarantine required. Find out additional details here.

Costa Rica

UPDATE: Costa Rica is allowing residents from all US state access. Visitors must also complete a “health pass” form showing negative on Covid-19 PCR test, taken within 48 hours of travel. You must have proof of travel medical insurance, which you can get in Costa Rica.

Croatia

Croatia has a stunning coastline, and it allows US visitors who have a negative Covid-19 PCR test not older than 48 hours (starting from the time of taking the swab until arrival at the border crossing) to enter the country.

Dominica

This eastern Caribbean island reopened to international tourism in early August. All travelers to Dominica must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result, recorded between 24 and 72 hours before arrival, and complete an electronic Immigration and Customs form via Dominica’s online portal 24 hours before traveling. US travelers should expect further testing and screening as it’s deemed a high-risk country.

Dominican Republic

People traveling to the Dominican Republic no longer have to show a negative PCR Covid-19 test result on arrival. DR authorities will give breath tests to no more than 10% of random passengers plus anyone showing symptoms. You must also fill out a health affidavit.

Dubai

Visitors to Dubai must have medical travel insurance to cover any Covid-19 treatment and present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result within 96 hours of arrival. You must complete a “health declaration form” before departing to confirm you don’t have coronavirus symptoms. “Tourists are required to register all their details in the Covid-19 DXB app on arrival,” according to the Visit Dubai website.

Dutch Caribbean islands

NEW: Find out the important details on these various Dutch islands in the Caribbean by clicking on the links:

— Aruba: All US visitors 15 and older must fill out a health assessment and have a negative Covid-19 test result. Aruba also has a list of US states, last updated October 27, that it considers higher risk that require additional testing. Check for your state here. Also, check the Aruba tourism site for all the specific health requirements.

— Bonaire: It’s possible but difficult for US citizens to visit here. You must transit through Curaçao (see below) and comply with a host of testing and quarantine protocols. Find out the details on Bonaire’s tourism website.

— Curaçao (updated): The island of Curaçao is reopening to US citizens, but only if you’re a resident of Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey or New York. Other US citizens must get additional approval. All visitors must present proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours of traveling. You must fill out a digital immigration card at dicardcuracao.com.

— Saba: This unspoiled island has extensive entry requirements for US citizens, including getting government permission, negative Covid1-19 PCR test result and two weeks of quarantine. Check the the details here.

Ecuador

Ecuador requires US travelers to present proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 10 days of arrival to avoid quarantine. Testing is available for those who don’t have a negative result. You must quarantine at an approved facility while waiting for results.

The Galapagos islands’ require visitors to take another Covid-19 PCR test and present negative results within 96 hours of arrival in Ecuador.

Egypt

All international travelers to Egypt need to present a negative PCR Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours before arrival. Travelers must present paper copies; digital copies aren’t accepted. Children 5 and younger are exempt. Luxor and Aswan governorates are open to international visitors, including temples, archaeological sites and museums.

Ethiopia

Known for its surreal landscapes and ancient culture, Ethiopia requires arriving US citizens to have a medical certificate with a negative Covid-19 RT PCR test before boarding their flight that’s no more than 120 hours old. In addition, Ethiopia requires a 14-day quarantine.

French Polynesia

US travelers are welcome to the islands of Tahiti and Bora Bora. French Polynesia requires a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure, to be presented before boarding. Passengers must complete a “sanitary entry form” detailing their state of health and agree to report symptoms and submit to additional testing deemed necessary.

Guatemala

All people 10 and older entering Guatemala by air and land must have a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken 72 hours or less upon arrival. No quarantine.

Ghana

A West African cultural jewel, Ghana is open to US travelers. You must have a negative Covid-19 PCR test result that’s 72 hours old or less. Arriving passengers then must take a second test that costs $150. There’s also a temperature screening.

Grenada

This Caribbean island is welcoming US visitors, but they must do the following: Present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result with seven days of travel. Have a minimum four-day reservation at an approved hotel for quarantine. Take a second test to be allowed to move about or remain at the hotel for the rest of the vacation. Read more about Grenada’s requirements here.

Haiti

Arriving passengers must complete a health form and self-quarantine for 14 days. According to the US Embassy in , “The Ministry of Public Health will check in with passengers three times after arrival in Haiti, using information provided in the health declaration form, to determine any onset of Covid-19 symptoms.”

Honduras

Travel to Honduras is permitted with a negative Covid-19 PCR and/or serology test. There may also be a quarantine requirement for passengers who have symptoms. Honduras is rated Level 3: Reconsider travel by the US State Department. It’s dropped from a Level 4.

Ireland

US travelers were never banned from visiting Ireland, but you must finish 14-day quarantine upon arrival and fill out a “passenger locator form.”

Jamaica

UPDATE: Through at least November 16, Jamaica requires completion of an online “travel authorization” and the possibility of being tested upon arrival. All passengers arriving from the US 12 or older are required to upload negative Covid-19 test results to receive travel authorization. The test date must be less than 10 days of arrival. Read the website’s requirements carefully as it has explicit instructions about taking tests and where you can go.

Kenya

Kenya is open to US travelers with a negative Covid-19 test result taken 96 hours or less upon arrival and who pass a strict health screening. No quarantine.

The Maldives

The Maldives has reopened to all international tourists. All arriving tourists must present a negative result for a PCR Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival. There is no mandatory quarantine. See the Maldives’ official tourism website for details.

Malta

Travelers wishing to sidestep the EU travel ban and who are willing to quarantine can visit Malta. Passengers who transit via a “safe corridor country” that allows US visitors may enter Malta after they’ve been in that country for 14 days. For example, US travelers can stay 14 days in Ireland and then be eligible to enter Malta. All passengers must fill out Public Health Travel Declaration and the Passenger Locator forms before departure.

Mexico

UPDATE: Though the land border between the United States and Mexico remains closed through at November 21, US travelers can still fly to Mexico. No testing requirements are in place, but the State Department lists numerous states to avoid because of crime. You can expect temperature checks and other screenings upon arrival.

Montenegro

Montenegro welcomes Americans with a negative Covid-19 PCR test result or a positive coronavirus antibody test result, neither older than 72 hours. Travelers 5 and younger than do not have to show test results. No quarantine with a negative Covid-19 result. According to the US Embassy in Montenegro, “Travelers must not have stopped, nor transited through, countries that are not permitted to enter Montenegro within the previous 15 days.”

Morocco

This North Africa favorite is open to specific US travelers only. You must have reservations with a Moroccan hotel or travel agency or be invited by a Moroccan company for business, the US Embassy in Morocco says. A printed, negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within 48 hours and a serological test (can be outside 48 hours) are required. Expect a health screening, but no mandatory quarantines are in place. Limited flights available.

Namibia

UPDATE: US citizens can visit the desert nation of Namibia, which requires a negative Covid-19 PCR test result that’s 72 hours old or less. You can enter the country with a negative test result that’s between four and seven days old, but you must quarantine for seven days in that case.

Nicaragua

NEW: Home to volcanoes and beaches, Nicaragua is open. You must have a negative result from a Covid-19 PCR or serology test. No time frame is provided for how old it must be.

North Macedonia

North Macedonia is open for tourists. No tests or quarantines are required, but airports conduct thermal screenings for all passengers.

Panama

A Covid-19 PCR or antigen test with a negative result, taken 48 hours or less before arrival time, is required to visit Panama. If the test results are older than 48 hours, you must take a rapid Covid-19 test at the airport. Read the government’s detailed requirements here.

Peru

Travelers from the US may enter Peru for tourism with a negative Covid-19 test result less than 72 hours old. Note that the country has a “Level 4 Travel Advisory (Do Not Travel) due to Covid-19” by the US State Department. Peru reopened Machu Picchu on November 1.

Rwanda

UPDATE: All international visitors to Rwanda must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test, taken within 120 hours of departure to Rwanda. They also must take a second test upon arrival, shelter in a hotel and receive their results within a day. The national parks are open, including primate tracking. To enter a park, you must a negative test result less than 72 hours old.

Senegal

Culturally rich Senegal is allowing US tourists to visit. To enter, all people 3 and older must present an original Covid-19 PCR test certificate with a negative result that was taken five days or less upon arrival. There’s no quarantine.

Serbia

You must fill out a self-assessment before entering Serbia. One notable exception: If entering Serbia from North Macedonia, Croatia, Bulgaria or Romania, US citizens need to provide a negative Covid-19 PCR test result, taken within the previous 48 hours.

South Korea

US travelers can visit South Korea, but you must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. According to the US Embassy & Consulate in the Republic of Korea, “Generally speaking, US citizens traveling to [South] Korea from the United States as tourists on the 90-day visa-waiver program do not need a Covid-19 test prior to travel but will be tested upon arrival … and may be subject to quarantine in government facilities at their own expense.”

St. Barts

The island of St. Barts reopened to international travelers in late June. Visitors are required to show a negative Covid-19 PCR test result, taken within 72 hours of arrival. Those staying longer than a week will need to pay about $150 for an additional test on their eighth day.

St. Kitts and Nevis

UPDATE: This Caribbean island federation reopened on October 31. You must fill out a Travel Authorization Form before arrival and have accommodations booked before submitting the form. You must also upload a negative PCR-test result when completing the form

St. Lucia

US citizens traveling to St. Lucia must provide a negative Covid-19 PCR test, taken within seven days of arrival. Visitors must also complete a travel registration form arrive with a printed copy. You have confirmed reservations at a Covid-certified property for the duration of the trip.

St. Maarten

UPDATE; St. Maarten has reopened to US travelers, who must present a negative result from a PCR test for Covid-19. It must be 120 hours old or less if arriving at Princess Juliana Airport and 72 hours old or less if arriving at Grand Case L’Esperance Airport.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

US travelers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines must have a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken five days or less upon arrival. You’ll need to quarantine in an approved hotel for five days and get a second Covid-19 test.

Tanzania

A favorite for safaris, Tanzania is open to tourists. Incoming passengers are required to fill out a health surveillance form and have a health screening. You might also have to take a Covid-19 test.

Turkey

There no restrictions for US citizens traveling to Turkey, although passengers must complete an information form and prepare to be checked for coronavirus symptoms. You will be asked to take a Covid-19 test if you show symptoms.

Turks and Caicos

UPDATE: Visitors to the Turks and Caicos must fill out a travel authorization form and provide a negative Covid-19 test result taken within five days of arrival. Children 9 and younger are exempt. Travelers must complete an online health questionnaire and carry travel medical insurance to cover any Covid-19-related costs.

United Kingdom

UPDATE: US travelers may travel to the United Kingdom, but you have to do mandatory, 14-day quarantine. Note England is about to enter a second lockdown, which could affect travel plans there. Click here for details about Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Zambia

UPDATE: Known for Victoria Falls and its wildlife, Zambia is allowing all international travelers to enter. You’ll need a negative Covid-19 test result taken at least 14 days before arrival. There’s also a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Recently removed from the list

The following countries had been allowing US citizens to enter but are closed for now or removed for other reasons: Belize | Haiti (CNN can’t confirm important details on quarantining).

Omitted countries

CNN Travel has omitted certain open countries from this list if they had very limited numbers of US travelers who visited before the pandemic; have ongoing armed conflicts, terrorism or rampant crime and unrest; or have entry requirements so extensive and complicated that they put the country out of reach of almost all US citizens. However, you can click here to check for the status and entry requirements, if any, of any country in the world.

