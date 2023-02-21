SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - An iconic North Shore restaurant has teamed up with a local artist to create some slick kicks for a good cause.

Kowloon Restaurant and Sway of blueswaydshoes teamed up to release a limited edition run of special Kowloon-themed Nikes, complete with the Saugus eatery’s red, black and gold colors.

Kowloon co-owner Bobby Wong told 7NEWS the footwear project came to be after a chance encounter between him and Sway.

“I never really entertained the thought of doing something until I happened to meet, by chance, a gentleman by the name of ‘Sway,'” Wong said. “He told me what he does – he’s an artist for sneakers – and something just popped in my head and I said ‘Let’s do a Kowloon line’ and he loved the idea and here we are.”

Now available! Limited Edition Kowloon Sneakers! In partnership with local artist "Sway from blueswaydshoes". Hand painted collectors’s item! Only 100 will be produced of this First Inaugural Design! These are pre-orders. Order Online at https://t.co/IyTAm6U18b pic.twitter.com/3AzcvyeMcR — Kowloon Restaurant (@KowloonSaugus) February 19, 2023

For the design, Sway said he was inspired by different elements from the restaurant when making the special sneakers a reality. The shoes feature the restaurant’s colors and namesake, along with a flowing smoke pattern at the front.

“The thought process was a big fireball hitting the front of the sneaker and then it smokes out into a black, fades into a black – so that’s how I was able to come up with that concept,” the designer told 7NEWS.

With an asking price of $495, Wong said the sneakers have been selling rapidly with half of their inventory being bought up in the first day of sale.

“We’ll see what happens, but we’ll run it as long as we can and, you know, hopefully make some money for non-profits and have fun with it,” Wong said.

Both collaborators said they hope to work together again soon and hope to donate any future project profits to charity, as well.

“Go out and get your shoe!” Sway said with a laugh. “Go out and get your customs, man, that’s for sure. There’ll be many more to come but this one, specific custom design – probably will never see it again.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)