A light snowfall has begun in Milford where strong wind gusts have the potential to create hazardous driving conditions.

Plows and sand trucks have been out in force preparing for the weekends back to back snow storms.

Flakes began to fly around 6 a.m. Saturday morning but so far have failed to stick to the ground.

Motorists are still urged to use caution and avoid icy stretches of road.

