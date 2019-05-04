Fines, jail time? Dems digging in as Trump resists oversight

WASHINGTON (AP) — They’re talking about jailing people at the Capitol. Imposing steep fines.

All sorts of extraordinary, if long-shot measures to force the White House to comply with Democratic lawmakers’ request for information about President Donald Trump stemming from the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

This is the remarkable state of affairs between the executive and legislative branches as Democrats try to break through Trump’s blockade of investigations.

And it’s testing the system of checks and balances as the standoff deepens in the aftermath of Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Democrats are considering their next steps. But Trump, who derides the oversight as “presidential harassment,” has the backing of most Republicans in Congress as he tries to bring closure to what he calls a “witch hunt.”

